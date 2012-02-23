The DAX is one of the best performing bourses in Europe this morning, with investors looking ahead to the Ifo business climate index at 0900 GMT for signs of strength in the German economy.

Markets' sensitivity to forward looking data was illustrated by the sell-off following Wednesday's weak euro zone PMI, which saw the FTSE Eurofirst 300 drop 4 points in the 40 minutes following the data release.

"An upward surprise on Germany IFO could help risk-appetite in today's session," analysts at BNP Paribas say.

"The indications are that we get a strong print; the ZEW survey printed another strong increase in February and even though it reflects the opinion of financial market analysts, the trend is often indicative of the trend in industry sentiment as well."

The headline Ifo index is seen inching up for the fourth month in a row in February, to 108.8 from 108.3 the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

The DAX is up 0.4 percent - twice as much as the FTSE Eurofirst 300.

