The charts are looking gloomier for Spain's IBEX, with the index slipping through a key support at 8,755 and then continuing the descent to move below its 10-, 20-, and 30-day moving averages.

The benchmark Spanish index is down 0.3 percent on the day, compared to a rise of 0.2 percent on the FTSE Eurofirst 300.

The move prompts technical analysts at Day By Day to close out their long recommendation on the index. They see the next support at 8,611 versus 8,633.60 currently.

Momentum on the IBEX has dropped sharply from plus 300 at the start of the week to minus 200 now.

