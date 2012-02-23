Shares in Spain's Iberdrola fall 2.2 percent after the power utility cut its 2010-2012 guidance.

Iberdrola said on Thursday it now expected 2010-2012 recurrent net profit of less than 5 percent and EBITDA growth of about 5 percent, cut from previous guidance of 5-9 percent average annual growth in both measures.

"Results are disappointing and we think it could be hard for the company to meet even this revised guidance," a Madrid-based trader says.

The Spanish power giant also reported a 2.3 percent decline in 2011 net profit.

Reuters messaging rm://tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net