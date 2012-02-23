SEB is cautious on equities, arguing that investors have discounted too much risk and favouring Nordic and German stocks within Europe.

The sharp fall in the VIX volatility index and rise in the bulls/bears ratio among investors "are pricing in too positive a scenario" in a historical perspective, SEB, which has nearly $200 billion of assets under management, says in a strategy note.

"The 2012 stock market year has good potential to end well above zero, but investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride."

Positives for equities include cheap valuations, with Germany's price/earnings estimated at 10.7 times for this year versus 10-year median of 17.6.

"Germany's economic vitality ... has been an upside surprise in the past month, and the euro's weak exchange rate is fuelling the country's important export sector," SEB says. "Exposure to German companies thus has the potential to be a favourable investment."

The Nordics, meanwhile, can benefit from a reduction in risk premiums for small markets, robust financial health and room for more expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, SEB says.

Along with many other investors, it is negative on Southern Europe due to economic and political uncertainty, deeming it "not worth the risk".

