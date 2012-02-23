The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in early deals, underperforming bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Gold Oil jumps 14.8 percent after the AIM-listed oil and gas exploration and production company, with a primary focus on opportunities in Latin America, issues a positive operations update on the Azar Block in Colombia.

Coastal Energy adds 4.9 percent as the independent exploration and production company with assets in Thailand also issues a positive offshore operations update and flags an onshore oil discovery.

