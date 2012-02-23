Vallourec slides over 5 percent after the steel tube maker flagged a weak first quarter as a sluggish European economy hurts industrial bookings outside of the oil and gas sector, despite posting forecast-beating fourth-quarter results.

At 1017 GMT Vallourec shares, which have lost around 30 percent of their value in the last year, were the worst-performing on the CAC-40 index, down 5.45 percent at 53.48 euros, while the index was down 0.18 percent.

"We view the extra costs related to the start-up of the two new plants in 2012, combined with management's cautious tone on further pricing increases, as a near-term negative for the stock," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://elena.berton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net