Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset fall more than 4 percent to their lowest since Feb. 1, underperforming a flat media sector, hit by weak results from its Mediaset Espana Spanish unit.

"(Mediaset Espana) unveiled a weak set of results, below our estimates. Impressive dividend cut," says Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan in a note.

Mediaset Espana proposed a 2011 payout of 0.138 euros a share, missing a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate of 0.34 euros, as its net profit and revenues fell by more than 10 percent.

Mediobanca's Pavan also highlights a negative momentum for the Italian market, citing reports of a 15-20 percent decline in free-to-air advertising sales in January.

