Shares in Go Ahead Group shed 4.5 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller, with the index up 0.5 percent, as the transport operator posts a slightly bigger than expected fall in first-half profits, prompting Investec Securities to cut its estimates and target price for the stock.

Investec points out that Go-Ahead's first-half 2012 pretax profit fell to 44.0 million pounds, down from 50.7 million pounds at the same stage in 2011, just below the broker's 44.3 million pounds forecast.

"Looking ahead, we expect that the Bus business will deliver a solid performance, despite some headwinds ... and we now expect that operating profits in this unit will (be) slightly down" in 2012, the broker says in a note.

Investec lowers its full-year pretax profit forecast to 94.0 million pounds for 2012, down from 95.7 million pounds previously, and to 94.1 million pounds for 2013, down from 96.1 million pounds.

The broker reduces its sum-of-the-parts-based target price to 1,600 pence from 1,770 pence, while retaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

"We still believe that the group is well placed to deliver a good return for shareholders over time. The DPS (dividend per share) is now well funded (circa 6 percent yield) and the present share price is assuming virtually no value for any of the existing rail businesses, we believe," Investec says.

