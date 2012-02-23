Shares in RSA Insurance Group shed 4.2 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.2 percent, as the insurer says it will increase its shareholder dividend more slowly because of weak investment returns as it posts higher-than-expected 2011 profit, with cost cuts helping offset big catastrophe claims.

"Much of the pushback we have gotten on our RSA sell case has been the solid dividend yield and growth however, whilst the FY11 dividend is up 2 percent, this is below expectation of 5 percent and management state that given the economic uncertainties they feel it is prudent to reduce the rate of increase in dividend," Espirito Santo Investment Bank says in a note.

The broker says dividend disappointment for FY11 and investment income slowdown in 2012 will hurt earnings and the high cost of acquisitions is coming back to bite at RSA.

"The net profit missed expectations due to a 71 million pounds impairment of goodwill on the UK and emerging market business  and for us (this) highlights how RSA have bought growth expensively in recent years," Espirito adds.

To see more on RSA's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net