Short interest in mobile phone maker Nokia is at record highs and intense competition in the sector could see the shares fall back following a strong run, says Data Explorers.

Nokia shares fall 1.4 percent, having risen about 10 percent in 2012.

"Some hedge funds clearly think that Smartphone profitability is on the decline," Data Explorers says in a note.

"The Smartphone wars intensify further as the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week will be the platform for new Smartphone and tablet launches."

It says the markets have been responding positively to Nokia's return to the MWC after three years with the hope of announcements and launches from the Finnish company.

But it points to Nokia's market share of the mobile phone market collapsing from 32 percent in the fourth quarter of 2010 to just 12 percent a year later.

Short interest is now at an unprecedented high of 6.7 percent of total shares, which is double the demand a year ago, says Data Explorers.

