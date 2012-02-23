The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.2 percent by midday, tracking similar gains by the blue chips, also up 0.2 percent, while the mid caps are up 0.5 percent.

Anite gains 3.4 percent as the maker of testing systems for wireless firms says a better-than-expected performance at its handset testing business in the third-quarter has increased its expectations for second-half results.

In reaction, Canaccord Genuity ups its target price for Anite to 117 pence from 113 pence, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Tower Resources drops 24 percent as the oil & gas explorer says it has plugged and abandoned its Mvule-1 exploration well in Uganda licence Ea5 after no significant hydrocarbon shows were encountered over the zone of interest.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net