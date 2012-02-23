Shares in Capita gain 4.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser as the outsourcing firm posts a 6 percent rise in 2011 profits and says early contract wins and a buoyant sales market make it confident of better growth prospects this year.

The upbeat outlook statement also supports peer Serco Group, up 3.8 percent, the second biggest blue-chip gainer.

Peel Hunt points out that Capita's adjusted full-year 2011 pretax profit of 385.2 million pounds was ahead of consensus of 373.9 million pounds and in line with its 386 million pounds forecast.

"Whilst we are leaving our numbers unchanged at this stage we are encouraged by the outlook and see scope for upgrades due to a better organic growth performance. This is also likely to drive a re-rating of the stock," the broker says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 850 pence price target on Capita.

CFD specialists Prime Markets Ltd. also have a "buy" rating on Capita.

"Of particular note is the upbeat outlook statement from CEO Paul Pindar, which in our view signals that the woes of last October are consigned to history. Based on this, we believe the shares will naturally return to pre October tipping point levels, and our team have targeted 745 pence in the coming few weeks," says Richard Curr, head of dealing at Prime Markets.

To see Capita's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net