The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.4 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 0.5 percent.

Gold Oil jumps almost 29 percent after the AIM-listed oil and gas exploration and production company, with a primary focus on opportunities in Latin America, issues a positive operations update on the Azar Block in Colombia.

Tower Resources slumps nearly 24 percent as the oil and gas explorer says it has plugged and abandoned its Mvule-1 exploration well in Uganda licence Ea5 after no significant hydrocarbon shows were encountered over the zone of interest.

