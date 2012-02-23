The end of last year for European companies wasn't as bad as feared in terms of revenues, but earnings have surprised on the downside and the outlook for the first quarter of 2012 has turned gloomier, Starmine data shows.

Of the nearly 170 companies in the STOXX 600 index which have already reported fourth quarter results, 62 percent have beaten or met expectations on revenues. For earnings, though, the figure is 49 percent as high costs and provisions mean a narrow majority of companies missed forecasts.

With a number of companies - including Deutsche Telekom and Carlsberg - warning on 2012 profits, the results season has prompted analysts to revise down their views for the first quarter.

Preferred earnings forecasts have been cut by an average of 4.5 percent - with the heaviest revisions in IT and materials - while revenue expectations are now 0.3 percent lower.

