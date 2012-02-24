Shares in German solar company SolarWorld are seen falling 3.4 percent, according to pre-market data, after its said late on Thursday that troubles in the sector led it to take impairment charges of 313 million euros ($417 million), resulting in a 2011 loss before interest and tax of 233 million euros.

"Horrible numbers," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

On Thursday, the German government also announced faster-than-expected cuts to its solar subsidies, raising fears that demand there could fall by more than half this year.

