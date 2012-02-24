European stock index futures point to a firmer start for equities as recent macroeconomic data shows signs of improvement in global growth and with expectations the European Central Bank's will lend to a massive amount of banks next week to help ease pressure on their balance sheets.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are up 0.6 to 0.7 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
BASF SE FINAL
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PRELIM
TELEFONICA SA Q4
WILLIAM HILL PLC PRELIM
HAMMERSON PLC FINAL
NV BEKAERT SA Q4
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 Newmont Mining Corp
Q4 jcpenney Co Inc
Q4 Northeast Utilities
Q4 Pinnacle West Capital Corp
Q4 Pepco Holdings, Inc.
Q4 The Washington Post Company
Q4 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
MACRO (GMT)
0700 DE GDP
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Retail Sales
0930 GB GDP
1455 US Mich Sentiment
1500 US New Homes
1530 US ECRI Growth
