Shares in Ingenico gain 7 percent after the payment technology company posts an 8 percent rise in 2011 sales to 1 billion euros and predicts faster growth and improved profitability in 2012.

"On the full year, sales reach 1.001 billion euros, growing 8 percent, above the guidance and our expectations, allowing the group to reach, two years in advance, its target (set in June 2010)," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note.

The stock is currently the second biggest riser on the French SBF 120 index , trading at 34.67 euros, just below its 52-weeks high at 35.10 euros.

