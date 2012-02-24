Shares in Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize fall as much as 2.6 percent to a five-week low after Citigroup downgrades its rating to "sell" from "buy", citing weaker sales growth than at peers Ahold, Kroger and Safeway.

"The principal drivers of this cut are lower margin expectations in the U.S. and Belgium," the beroker says in a note to clients.

Delhaize is the weakest performer on the STOXX 600 European Retail Index which is 0.3 percent higher.

