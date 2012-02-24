UK earnings momentum looks to be bottoming out nine months into the downgrade cycle, according to strategists at UBS.

"Consensus bottom-up (analysts') earnings growth estimates now stand at +2 percent. From a top-down perspective, we continue to forecast earnings to be down 5 percent but expect the pace of downgrades to slow from here," UBS says in a note.

The bank points out that the FTSE 100 index has re-rated from 8.0 times 12-month forward Price Earnings in October to 10.2 times now on bottom-up estimates, led by the banks and miners.

UBS says the miners have seen an acceleration of downgrades at the start of the year, and are now seeing the fastest rate of downgrades of any sector.

It adds only media and beverages have seen net upgrades on an absolute basis.

"While beverages are now at relative highs, media looks more interesting - earnings momentum has steadily improved since September but only outperformed by 2 percent. We would be more cautious on food producers and tobacco, where momentum is rolling over," UBS adds.

