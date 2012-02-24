Lloyds give up early gains to fall by more than 3 percent, making the stock among the worst performers on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index , after Britain's biggest retail bank posts a 3.5 billion pound loss for 2011 and warns of lower revenues for 2012.

Lloyds is down 3.1 percent at 35.43 pence by 0840 GMT.

"The trends are in the right direction, but they were still disappointing numbers. The weakness of the UK economy is clearly a problem for them. It's a recovery play but you may have a long time to wait," says Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says Lloyds is a "work in progress" but adds that the bank still has a long way to go in its restructuring.

"The situation at Lloyds remains complex and the outlook finely balanced. As such, it may well be that the market consensus of the shares as a cautious buy may come under some pressure," he says.

Ahead of the results, StarMine data showed 5 'strong buy', 11 'buy', 9 'hold' and 4 'sell' recommendations out on Lloyds.

The forward 12-month price-earnings ratio for the stock is 14.9 times, against 15.4 times for RBS, StarMine data to the Thursday close shows.

For more on Lloyds, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.reuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.reuters.com@reuters.net