Shares in Reckitt Benckiser shed 2.9 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index flat, as Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for the household products firm to "neutral" from "buy", and reduces its target price to 3,520 pence from 3.850 pence, citing valuation grounds.

Goldman points out that since adding Reckitt to its "buy" list on Oct. 25 2010, the shares are up 2.4 percent versus a 6.6 percent decline by the FTSE World Europe index, and over the last 12 months are up 7.9 percent against an 8.1 percent fall by the same index..

The broker says after Reckitt's newly appointed CEO gave a strategic update on February 8, there was little incremental news to change its view on Reckitt's growth prospects, with the drivers highlighted in line with its expectation.

Goldman has reduced its margin assumptions following flat guidance for 2012, resulting in cuts of 4 percent and 5 percent to its EPS estimates for 2012 and 2013, respectively, and leading it to lower its target price.

