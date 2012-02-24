Shares in Eiffage gain over 10 percent, the biggest riser on the French SBF120 index, after the construction group forecasts stronger earnings this year despite posting a fall in 2011 profits.

For CM-CIC analysts, the group's management is taking control and displaying confidence in the future.

"For the first time, the group is venturing to give 'guidance' with a target to achieve a rise in net profit," they write in a note.

The stock currently trades at 28 euros, valuing the company at 2.4 billion euros.

