Shares in Hammerson rise 2.5 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer, as the Anglo-French real estate developer accompanies above-forcast full-year results with plans to sell its entire office portfolio to focus on the retail property business in Britain and France.

Hammerson, the UK's third largest real estate investment trust, says full-year EPRA net asset value rose 7.1 percent in 2011 to 530 pence a share, while like-for-like rental income increased by 2.5 percent.

"While the numbers from today's results were sturdy and in line, the strategic decision to withdraw from the City office market to specialise in UK/French retail property is the key new news; retail already accounted for 89 percent of assets," says Jefferies International in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 447 pence price target on Hammerson.

Jefferies says that with Hammerson shares trading on a 27 percent discount to net asset value, and with a 4 percent dividend rise, it believes the market will respond positively to the results in a recovering real estate market.

Atif Latif, Director at Guardian Stockbrokers says: "Overall a pleasing set of numbers with asset sales providing much of the strategy that we expect with capital investment opportunities at prime levels. The historical sector discount should come back into parity and we see capital growth with high yields the main catalyst for buying where high sustainable progressive yields are hard to come by."

To see more on Hammerson's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net