Deutsche Bank shares up 3 percent after analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy", citing good prospects for its investment bank as well as its German business.

The shares are one of the top-gainers in a 0.6 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Banks index.

"Deutsche has been a relative winner through the crisis and finds itself in a good position in both the investment bank as well as its German businesses," says analyst Derek de Vries.

The analyst notes that the bank still has a capital deficit. He adds he incorporated a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) capital increase into his valuation of the stock as well as a 1 billion euro capital release on the disposal of Deutsche's asset management business, which was announced in November.

"With these two actions ... we estimate Deutsche will finish 2013 with a fully phased in Basel III common equity ratio of 8.5 percent. Still weak, but at least in the same ballpark as peers."

