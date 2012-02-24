Rising oil prices should have just a limited impact on equities at this stage in the economic cycle, analysts at Goldman Sachs say in a note, in which they recommend going long Russian equities and short German equities, among several strategies.

"Commodity and equity prices are usually positively correlated. We believe that higher oil prices will impact equities at the sector level but the broader market can cope with the current rise. While we expect margins to fall in 2012, we think this is likely to come mainly through weaker economic growth."

As well as the Germany/Russia trade, it also suggests going long Norway's oil-exposed OBX and short Finland's OMX.

"The oil & gas sector makes up c.50% of the OBX and c.60% of the RDXUSD. Conversely, the DAX and the OMX do not have any exposure to the oil sector and are concentrated on oil-consumer sectors such as industrials," Goldman says.

The bank also recommends a sub-sector long-short strategy to hedge against rising oil prices.

On an equally weighted basis, it recommends going long oil services, oil E&P, integrated oils and renewables, against a short in general retail, food retail, transportation airlines, building materials and transportation road & rail.

It also suggests a basket of stocks favourably exposed to a rising oil price, with the usual oil sector firms joined by others from the chemicals, utilities, basic resources, industrials and construction sectors.

Among the firms included are Eramet, Yara, Cookson Group and Afren, among others.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net