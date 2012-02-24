Shares in GKN add 3.2 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as UBS raises its target price for the automotive and aerospace parts manufacturer to 250 pence from 225 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock ahead of full-year results due on Tuesday, Feb 28.

"2011 was something of a turbulent year ... 2012 passing without major incident would be a 50 million pounds profit boost, which in combination with proforma acquisition effects of 30 million pounds does not make the remaining 20 million pounds bridge in our numbers too heroic providing GKN sees some volume growth," UBS says in a preview note.

The broker says it has raised its price target for GKN to reflect the improvement to outlook and upside risk to its growth estimates, with an improving economic outlook fast bringing upside risk too.

"It's a new year and if a normal one, the investment case is bolstered immediately  The transition to a new CEO (Nigel Stein) with potential for a review of margin targets and/or additional returns targets also provides a leg to the Buy case," UBS adds.

StarMine data shows GKN currently trades on a price-earnings ratio of 11.3 times, against 21.8 times earnings for engineering peer Weir Group and 10.9 times for Smiths Group.

GKN's share price is currently pricing in compounded earnings per share growth of 0.7 percent every year for the next five years, StarMine data shows, against 3.5 percent for aerospace parts firm Meggitt

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net