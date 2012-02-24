Shares in Capita rise 3.1 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 gainers and extending Thursday's post-results advance, as Oriel Securities raises its rating on the firm to "hold" from "reduce", while Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital both lift target prices for the outsourcing group.

"Currently, on balance, we see the scale of the bid pipeline as having the potential to yield sufficient flow of wins to more than mitigate the gnawing concerns," Oriel Securities says in a note.

"We know the balance sheet is extended, cash conversion is poor and cash conversion will be poor again this year. We know the bid pipeline has been replenished," the broker says.

Deutsche Bank says: "Recent contract wins have reduced near term downside risk and the company has a postive central government outlook. As such, we will now see exactly the market appetite to buy in to the much hoped for government outsourcing story."

"Our fundamental view remains that returns in UK outsourcing (public sector and life and pensions) are being pressured and that Capita is most likely a fundamental buy when the model can internationalise," Deutsche says, keeping its "hold" rating on Capita and raising its target price to 658 pence from 619 pence.

Barcap raises its target price for Capita to 725 pence from 680 and retains an "equal-weight" stance on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net