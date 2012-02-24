The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, tracking similar modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, ahead 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 250 index gains 0.3 percent.

Fusion IP gains 4.6 percent as one of the the university intellectual property commercialisation firm's portfolio companies, Simcyp, agrees to sell itself for $32 million pounds to U.S.-based drug discovery software firm, Certara.

In reaction, Seymour Pierce upgrades its rating for Fusion IP to "buy" from "add", with an 80 pence price target, pointing out that the sale of Simcyp is the first significant exit for Fusion, delivering in the process a 200-fold return on its investment in the business.

Avocet Mining falls 1.7 percent as Oriel Securities downgrades its rating for the resources stock to "add" from "buy" citing valuation grounds after the group's recent full-year results.

"Avocet produced a robust set of pre-tax results highlighting a solid year of operations at the Inata gold mine. However with the Inata expansion now pushed out to late 2013 along with lower production and higher costs in FY2012 we move to an add," Oriel says in a note.

