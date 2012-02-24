Barclays Capital recommends taking a more cyclical stance on European equities on the back of improved liquidity conditions and stabilising macro indicators, although it downgrades banks on valuation grounds.

BarCap expects cash injections from the European Central Bank to continue to drive the market and highlights the equity risk premium has not declined in line with the European BBB credit spread, indicating further potential upside in equities over the medium term.

Investors who have kept heavy weightings in defensive sectors should rotate into cyclicals, such as "overweight"-rated insurance, real estate, chemicals, industrials and oil & gas, BarCap says.

Alternatively, the bank proposes derivative plays, such as gaining long exposure to the Euro STOXX 50 index by writing call options on their underlying positions on the gauge, a so called "buywrite" strategy.

On the flipside, BarCap downgrades banks to "underweight" from "market weight" after they rallied 37 percent in absolute terms and 16 percent relative to the STOXX Europe 600 index since November.

It estimates the impact of the ECB's new round of loans, due to be issued next week, is already priced in and profitability remains a key concern, along with a toughening regulatory environment and the tail risk of a re-eruption of sovereign debt risk in the euro zone.

