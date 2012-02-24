Shares in RSA Insurance add 1.9 percent, rallying after sharp falls in the previous session following the composite insurer's full-year results, supported by an BofA Merrill Lynch upgrade in rating to "buy" from "neutral".

"While acknowledging the headline miss with results, we believe a number of overhangs on the stock have now been removed. Management has taken appropriate action on both the dividend and strategy and we believe that the targets set out by the company have significant headroom baked in," says Merrill in a note.

The broker says, in its view, RSA's revised dividend policy, implying low single digit progression, is the appropriate action, with the stock still offering an 8.8 percent yield for 2012.

Merrill points out that following recent underperformance, RSA shares are trading at 7.9 times 2012 EPS estimates (10 percent below the sector) and 1 times book value forecast to generate a 12.7 percent Return on Equity.

"These are to us undemanding multiples and when considered with the 8.8 percent dividend yield, we see significant attractions to the stock at current levels," the broker adds, maintaining its 120 pence target price on the stock.

