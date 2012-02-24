Europe's small and medium-sized companies are set to continue their outperformance this year thanks to strong balance sheets, attractive valuations and a supportive technicals picture, JPMorgan Cazenove forecasts.

Small and medium caps underperformed their larger peers by around 8 percent in 2011, according DJ STOXX indices, as risk averse investors sought the relative safety of blue chips.

But the pickup in risk appetite since this year has seen the trend reverse, with small caps outperforming the large stocks by 5 percent, and medium caps doing 4 percent better.

JPMorgan admits that this rally has softened its bullish view, but remains positive. It recommends 'defensive beta' stocks in sectors like materials, telecoms and industrials, which should do well during market rallies but limit downside exposure.

"Valuations remain attractive: 30-40 percent upside to historic average earnings on most metrics; one third of European SMids below replacement value or 1.0 price/book ratio," its strategists say in a note.

