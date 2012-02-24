The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.2 percent by midday, outperforming more modest gains by the blue chips, up 0.1 percent, while the mid caps firm 0.3 percent.

Fusion IP gains 5.3 percent as one of the university intellectual property commercialisation firm's portfolio companies, Simcyp, agrees to sell itself for $32 million pounds to U.S.-based drug discovery software firm, Certara.

In reaction, Seymour Pierce upgrades its rating for Fusion IP to "buy" from "add", with an 80 pence price target, pointing out that the sale of Simcyp is the first significant exit for Fusion, delivering in the process a 200-fold return on its investment in the business.

Bloomsbury Publishing sheds 3.9 percent with traders citing disappointment at news on Thursday that Harry Potter author JK Rowling has switched to Little, Brown to publish her new adult output in the UK and the United Sates.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net