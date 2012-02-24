With the Greek crisis now looking at least partially resolved, markets are turning their attention to the next possible risk - the surge in oil prices, which have jumped 43 percent from early October lows.

"The recent oil price run-up is an unambiguous negative for the global economy," Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists say in a note, adding that Europe would likely suffer more than the United States.

"The broader risk from the recent run-up in oil costs is from the hit to consumer spending not margin compression. That may hurt consumer sensitive sectors, but it could help sectors that are involved earlier in the supply chain."

Since the start of the oil price rally, the European oil and gas sector has outperformed retailers by 22 percent.

