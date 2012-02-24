The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index falls 0.1 percent, and the FTSE 250 index adds 0.2 percent.

Fusion IP firms 7.6 percent as one of the the university intellectual property commercialisation firm's portfolio companies, Simcyp, agrees to sell itself for $32 million pounds to U.S.-based drug discovery software firm, Certara.

In reaction, Seymour Pierce upgrades its rating for Fusion IP to "buy" from "add", with an 80 pence price target, pointing out that the sale of Simcyp is the first significant exit for Fusion, delivering in the process a 200-fold return on its investment in the business.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net