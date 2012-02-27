European stock index futures indicate shares will open lower as leaders from the Group of 20 told Europe it must commit more money to fight the debt crisis before seeking their help and as strong oil prices raised growth concerns.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 0.9 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.8 percent.
