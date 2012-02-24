Shares in Hays fall 4 percent, following a strong run, after Citigroup downgrades the British recruiter to "sell" citing worries about a lack of direction in strategy.

Trading volume in the shares is more than double the 90-day daily average, and Hays underperforms the FTSE mid-cap index, up 0.2 percent.

Earlier this week, Hays reported profit in line with forecasts and cut its dividend.

The shares are up more than 30 percent in 2012.

"We remain sceptical about prospects for Hays' UK business, as it seems to lack strategic direction and purpose in our view," Citigroup analysts say in a note.

Citigroup says it is raising earnings estimates to reflect better-than- expected current trading and newly announced cost synergies.

Citi increases its target price on Hays to 75 pence, from 65. However, this is still well below Thursday's closing price of 87.3 pence, and so the broker cuts its rating to "sell" from "hold".

