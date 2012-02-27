Shares in British industrial materials group Cookson rise 5 percent, the top riser on Britain's FTSE 250 index, after the company reports strong results and signals further growth in 2012.

"Cookson has reported 2012 results about 2-3 percent ahead of consensus expectations, with a solid outlook for 2013," Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman says.

"With consensus estimates apparently assuming no sales growth in 2012 and only a 10.1 percent margin, there appears to be scope for forecast upgrades as well as possibly some re-rating," Reedman adds.

