Shares in Marks & Spencer (M&S) rise 1.2 percent to be among the top risers on a falling FTSE 100, helped by a UBS upgrade of the UK retailer to "buy" from "neutral" after it turns more positive on European general retailers.

UBS says recent economic data and the better than expected performance of the retailers over a tough Christmas period gives it more confidence that the earnings trough has passed.

UBS prefers higher quality cyclical names at reasonable valuations, such as M&S and Kingfisher, but says if the uptick in economic indicators continues then it sees significant upside potential for the more geared Dixons and Debenhams, although it remains "neutral" on the two firms for now.

"The consensus winners are companies with the highest internet proportion of sales but we think there is scope to see outperformance from mid-market department stores," the bank says.

"The younger, early adopters have driven growth and further growth is likely to come as older, wealthier customers move their purchasing online," it says.

Valuation momentum -- where upgrades to analyst estimates and/or recommendations tend to correlate to future upgrades and lead future price moves -- for Marks & Spencer is second highest among the UK general retailers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, with FTSE 250 peer Debenhams the highest in the sector.

