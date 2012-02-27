JP Morgan downgrades autos to "neutral" from "overweight" after the recent rally to redistribute weight to other cyclical sectors, while keeping a bullish stance on the market despite a mounting threat for corporate earnings from rising oil prices.

European auto stocks have outperformed the broader market by around four times year to date but remain "very cheap", JPM says, reiterating a constructive view on cyclical stocks on the back of improving macro conditions.

The bank adds the recent surge in oil prices is not enough to derail its bullish stance since the increase has been relatively slow, it is partly due to inflationary policies in emerging markets and global soft commodity prices, which are a driver of inflation, remain subdued.

UBS is also relatively sanguine about the recent rise in crude prices, arguing they can be sustained if they are accompanied by stronger economic growth globally.

The bank, however, cautions that the price hike was bound to crimp purchasing power in oil consuming countries, boosting global savings and depressing demand.

"Although oil producers reap a windfall from higher revenues, their propensity to spend is modest," the bank says in a note.

"So although rising oil prices redistribute income, they don't proportionally redistribute expenditure."

Auto, retail, media and hotels & leisure, which depend on consumer demand and/or are affected by transportation prices, are the sectors that tend to perform the worst when oil prices rise, while energy shares outperform, JP Morgan says.

