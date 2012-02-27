The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early deals, outperforming a 0.9 percent fall on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Aminex gains more than 14 percent after the explorer makes a Gas discovery at the Ntorya-1 exploration well in the Ruvuma basin onshore in Tanzania.

CareCapital sheds 16 percent after a placing of 72 million shares shares at 1.5 pence per share, the net proceeds of which will be used to provide additional resources to capitalise on opportunities in the cancer diagnosis and treatment market.

