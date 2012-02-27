Shares in UBI Banca fall more than 4 percent, the biggest losers on Milan's blue-chip index, after Deutsche Bank cuts its recommendation on the stock to "sell" from "hold", as the broker expects an end to the Italian banking sector's rally with the ECB's second round of liquidity injection.

"With an upcoming recession, and with UBI Banca not having much restructuring or M&A potential to act as a positive catalyst, we see the downside potential to our target price as supporting our "sell" recommendation," Deutsche Bank analyst Paola Sabbione says in a note to investors.

A Milan-based trader also points out at comments over the weekend from Chief Executive Victor Massiah expressing uncertainty about the payment of a dividend.

"We would like to pay (a dividend) but it's not only up to us," Massiah told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Sunday.

UBI Banca stock has gained 13.2 percent so far this year, in line with euro zone's banking sector.

