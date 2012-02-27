Shares in Bovis drop 4.3 percent after the company reports full-year results which Numis says are slightly ahead of its forecasts, but the broker downgrades the housebuilder to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

Bovis, one of the smaller midcap London-listed housebuilders, narrowly beat consensus forecasts as it reported a pretax profit of 32.1 million pounds for 2011, with Numis reflecting the beat and a strong start to the year by upgrading 2012 pretax profit by 11 percent.

"Bovis is performing well and is showing one of the strongest level of earnings growth in the sector. However, given the low asset turn of the business, ROCE (return on capital employed) is likely to remain below other traditional housebuilders," Numis says in a note.

Peel Hunt says: "Unlike the other house builders, Bovis presents additional execution risk. It is expanding output whereas others are, generally, simply awaiting margin gains by legacy erosion. That risk, plus lower returns and lower yield income, leaves the shares offering little value at this level."

The broker recommends a switch into Bellway or Galliford Try .

