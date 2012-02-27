Shares in Italian banks are among the biggest losers on the European banking sector in the first session after Italy lifts its ban on the short-selling of financial stocks, with Monte Paschi, UBI, Banco Popolare and Intesa Sanpaolo all falling between 3 and 6 percent.

The Italian banking sector is down 3.2 percent, underperforming the wider STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index, which falls 1.6 percent.

Italy's largest bank by assets Unicredit drops 2.8 percent.

"The big theme today is the banks, with the end of the short-selling ban. Like in France and Spain, it will have an impact in the short term, but it's healthy that it stops. It will help liquidity," a Milan-based trader says.

Italy's market regulator Consob said last week it would not extend a ban on the short selling of financials stocks introduced last summer as the euro zone debt crisis hit banking stocks, following similar moves by French, Spanish and Belgian bourses.

According to Data Explorers, a London-based research firm which tracks short interest in equities, Italian banks are in the cross-hairs of short sellers, with 11 percent of Banco Popolare's shares, 9.1 percent of UBI's shares and 5.3 percent of Monte Paschi's shares out on loan, compared with an average of 3.1 percent for companies in Milan's FTSE MIB index.

Investors who sell a stock short seek to profit from falling prices by borrowing the shares and then selling them in the hope of buying them back at a lower price, cashing in the difference.

Reuters messaging rm://michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net