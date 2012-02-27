Shares in Statoil rise 1.3 percent to 159.1 crowns, outperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index and going against a falling Oslo benchmark index.

The company has, as part of a consortium made a gas and oil discovery offshore Brazil, its sixth big discovery in the past year, of which it has a 35 percent share.

Swedbank First Securities analyst Teodor Sveen Nilsen says in a note that the discovery is worth at least 0.6 crowns per share, "but we think there is further upside potential based on the very large hydrocarbon column of 350 meter."

