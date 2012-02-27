Shares in BP rise 1.5 percent after the trial to decide who should pay for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has been delayed by a week to allow the oil giant to try to cut a deal, which UBS says is positive for BP.

"We continue to see settlement as the most likely means of resolution," UBS says, adding it sees a net cost of around $30 billion to BP as most likely.

"The length and uncertainty of the vast trial process is not helpful for BP shares. Accelerating the conclusion would also free management to focus on the company's restructuring and reshaping," the bank says.

"Its value in de-risking the outcome for shareholders is meaningful. However, correctly in our view, BP has also been preparing to litigate and has made it clear it is ready to settle only on terms it judges to be fair," it says.

BP is ranked cheapest among its peers on valuation grounds, trading on a 12-month forward price to earnings of 7.3 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Valuation momentum -- where upgrades to analyst estimates and/or recommendations tend to correlate to future upgrades and lead future price moves -- for BP is second highest among European oil and gas firms.

UBS says it sees value in BP shares but Macondo headwinds will limit upside in the near term.

