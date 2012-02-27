Flows into Europe equity funds turned positive last week as a deal for a new Greek bailout eased tensions over the euro zone debt crisis, but the bulk of the fresh money went to funds focusing on markets outside the euro zone such as the UK and Switzerland, data from EPFR Global shows.

Switzerland equity funds posted their largest weekly inflow since early September while UK equity funds absorbed fresh money for the sixth time in the eight weeks so far this year, according to EPFR Global.

The overall picture for the region, however, remained grim with retail investors net redeemers for the 40th consecutive week, EPFR Global said.

Elsewhere, flows into EPFR Global-tracked emerging markets equity funds lost momentum for the second week in a row as investors booked recent hefty profits, worried about the implications of higher oil prices on the U.S. economic recovery and Europe's chances of avoiding another recession.

