Shares in Senior shed 4.3 percent, the top faller on London's FTSE 250 after hitting a near 14 year high on Friday, after the aero engineer posts a 19 percent rise in full-year profits, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its rating on the firm to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

Senior, which designs and manufactures technology components and systems for original equipment producers in the aerospace, diesel engine, and energy markets, says full-year adjusted pretax profit was 78 million pounds vs 65.3 million pounds a year ago, on revenue up 13 percent to 640.7 million pounds.

The firm also raises its final dividend by a quarter to 2.65 pence.

"Given Senior's strong sales and improving margins, we are upgrading our 2012E adjusted PBT (Profit before tax) by 2 percent to 89.5 million pounds (EPS 16.3p). We would expect further upgrades as the year progresses," Peel Hunt says in a note, but adds the shares look up with events, while leaving its target price unchanged at 215 pence.

Senior's shares have jumped more than 27 percent over the last 3 months, outperforming a 20 percent rise on the FTSE 250, and they hit overbought levels after hitting near 14 year highs on Friday, according to the relative strength index.

