Shares in Bunzl hit a record high to become the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index, which is down 0.8 percent, after the packaging firm posts a bigger-than-expected 11 percent rise in yearly pretax profit.

At 1047 GMT, Bunzl shares are up 2.5 percent. Volumes are 48 percent of its 90-day daily average, against 29 percent for the FTSE 100.

"Bunzl has reported a very good set of figures for 2011 with results well ahead of our expectations. Organic growth picked up well in the second half of the year, despite the tough economic background, and with margins improving, operating profits rose strongly over the year," Investec says in a note.

The broker raises its target price for Bunzl to 1,025 pence from 900 pence and reiterates its "buy" recommendation "for a business that is, in our view, very well managed and a strong core holding in the sector."

Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, reports a 2011 pretax profit of 306.1 million pounds ($485 million) on sales 6 percent higher at 5.11 billion.

"With a number of acquisitions made in 2011, this could fuel growth even further, and Bunzl's consistent delivery of results (albeit relatively pedestrian) looks to be picking up pace," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

