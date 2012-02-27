Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown shed 3.1 percent, among the top fallers on a weak FTSE 100, as Oriel Securities initiates coverage on the British investment manager with a "reduce" rating and 442 pence target price, saying the shares look overvalued.

"Our view on the valuation is that the high rating commanded historically (5 year average Price to Earnings of 19.6 times) is no longer appropriate in view of earnings risks from moderating growth rates and regulation following the FSA U-turn on platforms," Oriel says in a note.

The broker says its target price is based on a lower price to earnings of 15 times, which is still above the 10 times sector average to reflect positive earnings growth.

"Excellent 5 year growth record but the high rating coupled with potential earnings risks from lower growth & regulatory uncertainty and a share overhang leads us to initiate coverage with a non-consensus reduce recommendation," Oriel says.

