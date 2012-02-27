Societe Generale is moving to a defensive approach on European equities, warning that a strong performance by stocks since October is at odds with weak corporate earnings, which are set to suffer further due to rising energy costs.

Europe's benchmark Stoxx 600 index is up 17 percent since early October despite the worst quarter since the fourth-quarter of 2008 for the region's corporate earnings, with estimate-missing results from 54 percent of companies that have reported so far, the bank says.

SocGen says capital goods groups, which do well when the economy is strong, have been the most disappointing, with 68 percent of those companies reporting lower-than-expected results, while the defensive health care sector has fared the best, with a 60 percent beat ratio.

It reduces the beta of its premium list by deleting French testing equipment firm Bureau Veritas and Danish shipping and oil group Moeller Maersk , while adding satellite operator, SES .

